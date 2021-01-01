About this product

We offer a variety of high-quality concentrates, crafted from fresh flower that is flash frozen at peak potency to seal in terpenes and maximize flavor and aroma.



We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



This unique cultivar will stand out in the Michigan market. Russian Snow, an intriguing strain, bred from AK-49 and White Widow, has crisp highs and sweet enticing flavors. It creates trippy, cerebral effects, yet also provides clarity and a strong sense of euphoric inspiration despite its indica dominance.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene