We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar makes for a delicious, aromatic dab. Our concentrates, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves each cultivar's full cannabinoid and terpene profile for rich aromas, flavors, and depth experience.



When you cross the ever-popular GG4 with candy -flavored Purple Starburst OG, you get Glurple, a strain just as enjoyable to smoke as it is to say. Glurple amplifies the sweet and diesel aromas of its parent strains, while layering in fruitiness from PSOG and earth from GG4 for a complex smell and smooth taste. Best for the evening, when consumers can fully enjoy it's euphoric, but smooth, head high and relaxing body warmth.



Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene