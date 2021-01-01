About this product

We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



A cross of calming Wedding Pie and energizing Jet Fuel Gelato, Jet Fuel Pie falls towards the relaxing end of the spectrum. Very gassy with a sweet gelato undertone, and similarly tastes of strong gas with sweet hints. The high lacks Jet Fuel Gelato's initial jolt of energy and goes straight into the euphoric, but mellow and still aware state. Higher doses can cause couchlock. A late afternoon or evening strain.



Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar makes for a delicious, aromatic dab. Our concentrates, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves each cultivar's full cannabinoid and terpene profile for rich aromas, flavors, and depth of experience.



Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene