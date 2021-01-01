About this product

We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



Apple Mintz is a delicious hybrid cross of Apple Fritter and Kush Mintz. Its lineage is clear in its creamy, fruity, and minty aromas and smooth, minty inhale. It gives users mostly a head high, with an initial uplift that settles into a chill, happy euphoria. Powerfully relaxing, late onset couchlock makes this a good nightcap or evening strain.



Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar makes for a delicious, aromatic dab. Our concentrates, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves each cultivar's full cannabinoid and terpene profile for rich aromas, flavors, and depth of experience.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene