About this product

Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar makes for a delicious, aromatic dab. Our concentrates, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves each cultivar's full cannabinoid and terpene profile for rich aromas, flavors, and depth of experience.



We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



Creamberry is a rare hybrid with Cookies & Cream x Strawberries & Cream lineage that has dense, furry nugs and a generous dusting of trichromes. This cultivar has a sweet aroma and flavor with notes of vanilla, blueberry and nuts -- the perfect choice for a dessert-like treat! Creamberry’s head high brings euphoria, a sense of energy, uplifted mood and creativity while the body relaxes and calms.



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene