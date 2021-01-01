We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



Despite its historically moderate THC levels, this indica-dominant cross of Grape Ape x Grapefruit took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 San Francisco & Michigan Cannabis Cups. A sweet-sour nose with plenty of grape and fruit notes, the smoke is easy with spicy grape exhale and tropical fruit aftertaste. Initially, it uplifts into a euphoric and cerebral head high, while some customers not mild psychedelic effects. Then, the body buzzes into relaxation, with mild sleepy feeling on the comedown. The perfect treat after a long day, Rainbow Zlz is great for a soft landing at the end of the rainbow.



Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar makes for a delicious, aromatic dab. Our concentrates, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves each cultivar's full cannabinoid and terpene profile for rich aromas, flavors, and depth experience.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene