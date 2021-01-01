About this product

We take a high touch approach when it comes to cultivation. Between hang drying our plants whole, allowing for extended dry and curing time and always saying no to mechanical trimmers, we respect the plant at every step in the process. The results? They speak for themselves.



West Coast Sour Diesel, one of the world's strongest cultivars, is excellent for recreational daytime use. This unique gem is a rare cultivar that hasn't been on the market very long and can be difficult to find. It promotes increased focus and clarity.



Consistent and Rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar makes for a delicious, aromatic dab. Our concentrates, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves each cultivar's full cannabinoid and terpene profile for rich aromas, flavors, and depth experience.



Terpenes: Terpinolene, Ocimene, Myrcene