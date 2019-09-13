High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.



We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.



Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen, Fluresh Badder is smooth with potent flavor; as we carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all-natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.



An explosive, three-way cross between Trainwreck, Trinity, and Jack the Ripper; Chernobyl is known for its long-lasting, mood-melting effects. This heavy-hitting cultivar with its infamous citrusy flavor and aroma is best for experienced daytime use.



Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene