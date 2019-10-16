About this product
Malleable and user-friendly, crumble is flexible enough to be dabbed or sprinkled over a bowl, blunt or joint.
GG4 is ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body. Dominant
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
About this strain
Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.
