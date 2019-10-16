We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.



Malleable and user-friendly, crumble is flexible enough to be dabbed or sprinkled over a bowl, blunt or joint.



GG4 is ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body. Dominant



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene