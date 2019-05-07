High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.



Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security.



GG4 This popular staple strain is noted for being one of the highest potency strains in the world. Both medical patients and experienced recreational users will appreciate the quality of this strain from Fluresh. Ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body.



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.