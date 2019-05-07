About this product
Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security.
GG4 This popular staple strain is noted for being one of the highest potency strains in the world. Both medical patients and experienced recreational users will appreciate the quality of this strain from Fluresh. Ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.
About this strain
Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.
