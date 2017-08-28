We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.



Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen and smooth, yet potent flavor.



With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects.



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.