About this product
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.
Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen and smooth, yet potent flavor.
With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.
Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen and smooth, yet potent flavor.
With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.
About this strain
Critical Hog from T.H. Seeds is a commercial grower’s dream, producing hefty colas that stay true to its Critical Mass genetics with the added influence of Hog’s Cannabis Cup winning legacy. After crossing the two potent indicas, Critical Hog puts off a sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors that bring on relaxing body effects.
Critical Hog effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!