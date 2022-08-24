We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.



Malleable and user-friendly, crumble is flexible enough to be dabbed or sprinkled over a bowl, blunt or joint.



Created in Amsterdam by T.H. Seeds, Critical Hog is an ultra-approachable creeper cultivar that is easy to love at any experience level. With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects.



Terpene: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.