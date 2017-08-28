High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities.



Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll made from our premium cannabis flower, ideal for consumers looking to explore new strains.



Each tube protects one carefully rolled pre-roll to maximize freshness. Finished with a tamper evident seal for increased protection.



Created in Amsterdam by T.H. Seeds, Critical Hog is an ultra-approachable creeper cultivar that is easy to love at any experience level. With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene