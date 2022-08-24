Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll sets made from our premium cannabis flower.



Each pocket-friendly pull-out tray protects five carefully rolled pre-rolls inside a resealable bag to maximize freshness. The sleeve is printed with a decorative pattern reflecting each cultivar's unique effects and finished with a tamper evident seal.



With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.