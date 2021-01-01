About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.



Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security.



Apple Mintz is a delicious hybrid cross of Apple Fritter and Kush Mintz. Its lineage is clear in its creamy, fruity, and minty aromas and smooth, minty inhale. It gives users mostly a head high, with an initial uplift that settles into a chill, happy euphoria. Powerfully relaxing, late onset couchlock makes this a good nightcap or evening strain.



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene