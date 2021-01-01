About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.



Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security.



Blue Dream is a #1 selling strain nationwide enjoyed by both veteran and novice users alike. A great daytime strain promoting a relaxing body high while at the same time providing motivation and focus along with waves of creative energy.​



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.