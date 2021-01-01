About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.



Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time.



Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security.



Creamberry is a rare hybrid with Cookies & Cream x Strawberries & Cream lineage that has dense, furry nugs and a generous dusting of trichomes. This cultivar has a sweet aroma and flavor with notes of vanilla, blueberry and nuts -- the perfect choice for a dessert-like treat! Creamberry’s head high brings euphoria, a sense of energy, uplifted mood and creativity while the body relaxes and calms.