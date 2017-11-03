Fluresh
Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Flo Og
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.
Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security.
A cross between the popular Flo x Rare Dankness #1, Flo OG is lauded as a very “functional” strain that is great for daytime use. Newcomers and experienced users alike can enjoy this strain’s energizing & uplifting euphoria, and ability to relax the body in a warming buzz while keeping the mind clear-headed and motivated.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security.
A cross between the popular Flo x Rare Dankness #1, Flo OG is lauded as a very “functional” strain that is great for daytime use. Newcomers and experienced users alike can enjoy this strain’s energizing & uplifting euphoria, and ability to relax the body in a warming buzz while keeping the mind clear-headed and motivated.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Flo OG effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!