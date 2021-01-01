About this product

The beloved MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) is crossed with Lemon Alien Dawg (LAD), and dubbed with the the perhaps unfair epithet of “nasty”. Combined, its parents bring a fruity, citrus-dominant aroma with sweet and earthy tones. The effects are an interesting blend of MAC's creativity and uplift tempered by a relaxing body high and happy, floaty head high. This strain is friendly for both the novices and the longtime consumers, although they may need to experience it themself to see which side of MAC Nasty is dominant in their high. Good for late afternoon or early evening.