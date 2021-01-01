About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.



Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security.



This Fluresh original of Romulan Cotton Candy x Neville’s Haze lineage, was bred & perfected by our own grow master over the last decade with the initial intent of helping with dream suppression and wandering thoughts. Its unique terpene and cannabinoid profiles, and sativa influence from its lineage, shines through with an uplifting high and energetic focus. The buds have a very strong-almost overpowering-jet fuel aroma with hints of citrus underneath.



Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene