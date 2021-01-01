About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.



Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security.



West Coast Diesel, one of the world’s strongest cultivars, is excellent for recreational daytime use. This unique gem is a rare cultivar that hasn’t been on the market very long and can be difficult to find. It promotes increased focus and clarity.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.