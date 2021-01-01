About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities.



Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll made from our premium cannabis flower, ideal for consumers looking to explore new strains.



Each tube protects one carefully rolled pre-roll to maximize freshness. Finished with a tamper evident seal for increased protection.



An explosive, three-way cross between Trainwreck, Trinity, and Jack the Ripper; Chernobyl is known for its long-lasting, mood-melting effects. This heavy-hitting cultivar with its infamous citrusy flavor and aroma is best for experienced daytime use.



Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene