About this product

Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll made from our premium cannabis flower, ideal for consumers looking to explore new strains.



Each tube protects one carefully rolled pre-roll to maximize freshness. Finished with a tamper evident seal for increased protection.



SFV OG Created by breeders at the infamous Cali Connection farms in the San Fernando Valley, this strain is great for patients who want pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Provides a calming meditative state of being accompanied by a feeling of elevation.​



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene​