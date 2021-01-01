About this product

Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll made from our premium cannabis flower, ideal for consumers looking to explore new strains.



Each tube protects one carefully rolled pre-roll to maximize freshness. Finished with a tamper evident seal for increased protection.



West Coast Diesel, one of the world’s strongest cultivars, is excellent for recreational daytime use. This unique gem is a rare cultivar that hasn’t been on the market very long and can be difficult to find. It promotes increased focus and clarity.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.