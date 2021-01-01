Fluresh
Fluresh 1ct Pre-Roll: Wifi
About this product
Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll made from our premium cannabis flower, ideal for consumers looking to explore new strains.
Each tube protects one carefully rolled pre-roll to maximize freshness. Finished with a tamper evident seal for increased protection.
WIFI is an ideal mood lifter that can leave your customer euphoric and happy with a light feeling of focus. The cerebral effects are anchored in a relaxing body high that won’t leave them sleepy making it a good choice for social and creative activities.
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophylalene.
