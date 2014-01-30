Fluresh
Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Alien OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency.
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.
Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.
Alien OG effects
Reported by real people like you
730 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
