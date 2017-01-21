Fluresh
Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Gelato
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency.
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.
Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.
Gelato #41 x Triangle Kush, Gelato Cone bursts with sweet and fruity aromas, and tastes like a sweet creamy mix of tropical fruits, berries and a slightly spicy exhale. Its incredibly relaxing, tingly effects start in the body before uplifting the mind into a euphoric, happy space away from negative or anxious thinking. Best for evening use.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
