Fluresh
Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: OG Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency.
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.
Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.
Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!