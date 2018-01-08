Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fluresh

Fluresh

Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: OG Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency.

We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.

Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.

OG Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!