Fluresh
Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Sour Diesel
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency.
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.
Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
