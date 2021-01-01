Fluresh
Fluresh 5ct Pre-Roll: Creamberry *Limited Edition*
About this product
Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll sets made from our premium cannabis flower.
Each pocket-friendly pull-out tray protects five carefully rolled pre-rolls inside a resealable bag to maximize freshness. The sleeve is printed with a decorative pattern reflecting each cultivar's unique effects and finished with a tamper evident seal.
Creamberry is a rare hybrid with Cookies & Cream x Strawberries & Cream lineage that has dense, furry nugs and a generous dusting of trichomes. This cultivar has a sweet aroma and flavor with notes of vanilla, blueberry and nuts -- the perfect choice for a dessert-like treat! Creamberry’s head high brings euphoria, a sense of energy, uplifted mood and creativity while the body relaxes and calms.
