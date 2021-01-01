Fluresh
Fluresh 5ct Pre-Roll: GG4
About this product
Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll sets made from our premium cannabis flower.
Each pocket-friendly pull-out tray protects five carefully rolled pre-rolls inside a resealable bag to maximize freshness. The sleeve is printed with a decorative pattern reflecting each cultivar's unique effects and finished with a tamper evident seal.
GG4 is ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body. Dominant
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Each pocket-friendly pull-out tray protects five carefully rolled pre-rolls inside a resealable bag to maximize freshness. The sleeve is printed with a decorative pattern reflecting each cultivar's unique effects and finished with a tamper evident seal.
GG4 is ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body. Dominant
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!