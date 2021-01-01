About this product

Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll sets made from our premium cannabis flower.



Each pocket-friendly pull-out tray protects five carefully rolled pre-rolls inside a resealable bag to maximize freshness. The sleeve is printed with a decorative pattern reflecting each cultivar's unique effects and finished with a tamper evident seal.​​



Russian Snow, an intriguing strain, bred from AK-49 and White Widow, has crisp highs and sweet enticing flavors. It creates trippy, cerebral effects, yet also provides clarity and a strong sense of euphoric inspiration despite its indica dominance.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene