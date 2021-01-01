About this product

Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.



Each premium glass cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and no artificial additives before being sealed with a unique, child-resistant locking cap and enclosed inside a tamper-proof sleeve for extra security. Our cartridge has a ceramic core, stainless-steel post and undergoes a rigorous quality control process so your customers can enjoy worry-free.



An explosive, three-way cross between Trainwreck, Trinity, and Jack the Ripper, Chernobyl is known for its long-lasting, mood-melting effects. This heavy-hitting cultivar with its infamous citrusy flavor and aroma is best for experienced daytime use.



Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene