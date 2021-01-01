About this product

Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.



Each premium glass cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and no artificial additives before being sealed with a unique, child-resistant locking cap and enclosed inside a tamper-proof sleeve for extra security. Our cartridge has a ceramic core, stainless-steel post and undergoes a rigorous quality control process so your customers can enjoy worry-free.



West Coast Diesel, one of the world’s strongest cultivars, is excellent for recreational daytime use. This unique gem is a rare cultivar that hasn’t been on the market very long and can be difficult to find. It promotes increased focus and clarity.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.