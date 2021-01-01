Fluresh
Fluresh Badder: GSC S1
About this product
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.
Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen and smooth, yet potent flavor.
Formerly known as “Girl Scout Cookies” and as popular too, this high-powered classic is great for experienced users looking to unwind, as well as medical users looking to relieve pain, stress or insomnia. This Durban Kush x OG Poison offspring quickly brings with it the numbing euphoria, cerebral introspection, and sedative couchlock of the classic “stoner high”. These effects and its sweet aroma make best for evening use.
