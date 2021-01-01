About this product

We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.



Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen and smooth, yet potent flavor.



Russian Snow, an intriguing strain, bred from AK-49 and White Widow, has crisp highs and sweet enticing flavors. It creates trippy, cerebral effects, yet also provides clarity and a strong sense of euphoric inspiration despite its indica dominance.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene