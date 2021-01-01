Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fluresh

Fluresh

Fluresh Badder: Russian Snow

About this product

We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.

Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen and smooth, yet potent flavor.

Russian Snow, an intriguing strain, bred from AK-49 and White Widow, has crisp highs and sweet enticing flavors. It creates trippy, cerebral effects, yet also provides clarity and a strong sense of euphoric inspiration despite its indica dominance.

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!