We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.



Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen and smooth, yet potent flavor.



WIFI is an ideal mood lifter that can leave your customer euphoric and happy with a light feeling of focus. The cerebral effects are anchored in a relaxing body high that won’t leave them sleepy making it a good choice for social and creative activities.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophylalene