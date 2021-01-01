Loading…
Fluresh

Fluresh Cannabis-Infused Gummies: Peachy Keen

What's not to love about cannabis gummies? With delicious flavors, precise dose control and long-lasting effects, Fluresh Cannabis-Infused Gummies are a crowd pleaser every time.

This fresh, fruity flavor infused with 10mg of THC will leave you feeling peachy. If you're a fan of peach rings, peach bellinis or just getting high, this one is for you.

Gluten and dairy-free

100mg THC per package; 10 THC mg per piece
