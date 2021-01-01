About this product

What's not to love about cannabis gummies? With delicious flavors, precise dose control and long-lasting effects, Fluresh Cannabis-Infused Gummies please the crowd every time.



A popular favorite with just enough pucker to tingle your taste buds and 10mg of THC to melt your mood. Sour Blue Raz never goes out of style.



Gluten and dairy-free



100mg THC per package; 10 THC mg per piece