Fluresh Cannabis-Infused Gummies: Tropical Tango
What's not to love about cannabis gummies? With delicious flavors, precise dose control and long-lasting effects, Fluresh Cannabis-Infused
Gummies are a crowd pleaser every time.
A popular favorite with just enough pucker to tingle your taste buds and 10mg of THC to melt your mood. Sour Blue Raz never goes out of style.
Gluten and dairy-free
100mg THC per package; 10 THC mg per piece
