Fluresh

Fluresh Crumble: GSC S1

About this product

We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.

Malleable and user-friendly, crumble is flexible enough to be dabbed or sprinkled over a bowl, blunt or joint.

Formerly known as “Girl Scout Cookies” and as popular too, this high-powered classic is great for experienced users looking to unwind, as well as medical users looking to relieve pain, stress or insomnia. This Durban Kush x OG Poison offspring quickly brings with it the numbing euphoria, cerebral introspection, and sedative couchlock of the classic “stoner high”. These effects and its sweet aroma make best for evening use.
