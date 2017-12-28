Fluresh
Fluresh Sugar: Blue Dream
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities.
Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.
Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience.
Blue Dream is a #1 selling strain nationwide enjoyed by both veteran and novice users alike. A great daytime strain promoting a relaxing body high while at the same time providing motivation and focus along with waves of creative energy.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.
Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.
Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience.
Blue Dream is a #1 selling strain nationwide enjoyed by both veteran and novice users alike. A great daytime strain promoting a relaxing body high while at the same time providing motivation and focus along with waves of creative energy.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!