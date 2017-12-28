About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities.



Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.



Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience.



Blue Dream is a #1 selling strain nationwide enjoyed by both veteran and novice users alike. A great daytime strain promoting a relaxing body high while at the same time providing motivation and focus along with waves of creative energy.​



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.