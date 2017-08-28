Fluresh
Fluresh Sugar: Critical Hog
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities.
Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.
Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience.
Created in Amsterdam by T.H. Seeds, Critical Hog is an ultra-approachable creeper cultivar that is easy to love at any experience level. With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects.
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Critical Hog effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!