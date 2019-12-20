About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities.



Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.



Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience.



GG4 This popular staple strain is noted for being one of the highest potency strains in the world. Both medical patients and experienced recreational users will appreciate the quality of this strain from Fluresh. Ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body.​



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene