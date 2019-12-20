Fluresh
Fluresh Sugar: GG4
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities.
Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.
Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience.
GG4 This popular staple strain is noted for being one of the highest potency strains in the world. Both medical patients and experienced recreational users will appreciate the quality of this strain from Fluresh. Ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.
Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience.
GG4 This popular staple strain is noted for being one of the highest potency strains in the world. Both medical patients and experienced recreational users will appreciate the quality of this strain from Fluresh. Ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!