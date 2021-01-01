Loading…
Fluresh

Fluresh UberChews: Vanilla Caramel

About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency.

Delicious and fast-acting, super-chewy candies with long-lasting flavor you can savor for a elevated twist on classic cannabis gummies.

Each tin comes with ten, bit sized Vanilla Caramel UberChews infused with a precise dose of 10mg THC.

Fast-Acting, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, Natural Color & Flavor
