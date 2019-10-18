About this product
Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll made from our premium cannabis flower, ideal for consumers looking to explore new strains.
Each tube protects one carefully rolled pre-roll to maximize freshness. Finished with a tamper evident seal for increased protection.
This popular staple strain is noted for being one of the highest potency strains in the world. Ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
