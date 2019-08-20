Fluresh
Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Pineapple Express
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.
Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.
A movie star among cultivars (see 2008 Seth Rogen film), Pineapple Express turns its Trainwreck x Hawaiian lineage into a fruity and energizing blast of sunshine. The nose contains funky citrus overtones with a lot of earthy pine and a slice of namesake pineapple, the latter two stick around in the mouth when smoked. Its high comes fast, lingers and is consistently described by consumers as energizing, euphoric, and uplifting. A sativa body buzz is matched with a calming but focused and creative head high. Great for socializing, getting tasks done or just enjoying a nearby park. Best for daytime or early evening use.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
