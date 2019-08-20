About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency.



We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.



Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.



A movie star among cultivars (see 2008 Seth Rogen film), Pineapple Express turns its Trainwreck x Hawaiian lineage into a fruity and energizing blast of sunshine. The nose contains funky citrus overtones with a lot of earthy pine and a slice of namesake pineapple, the latter two stick around in the mouth when smoked. Its high comes fast, lingers and is consistently described by consumers as energizing, euphoric, and uplifting. A sativa body buzz is matched with a calming but focused and creative head high. Great for socializing, getting tasks done or just enjoying a nearby park. Best for daytime or early evening use.