About this product
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile.
Malleable and user-friendly , crumble is flexible enough to be dabbed or sprinkled over a bowl, blunt or joint.
GG4 is ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Malleable and user-friendly , crumble is flexible enough to be dabbed or sprinkled over a bowl, blunt or joint.
GG4 is ideal for evenings, it delivers a potent head high and overall feeling of relaxation throughout the body.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!