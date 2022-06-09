About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities.
Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll made from our premium cannabis flower, ideal for consumers looking to explore new strains.
Each tube protects one carefully rolled pre-roll to maximize freshness. Finished with a tamper evident seal for increased protection.
Russian Snow has crisp highs and sweet enticing flavors. It creates trippy, cerebral effects, yet also provides clarity and a strong sense of euphoric inspiration despite its indica dominance.
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
