High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities.



Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll made from our premium cannabis flower, ideal for consumers looking to explore new strains.



Each tube protects one carefully rolled pre-roll to maximize freshness. Finished with a tamper evident seal for increased protection.



Russian Snow has crisp highs and sweet enticing flavors. It creates trippy, cerebral effects, yet also provides clarity and a strong sense of euphoric inspiration despite its indica dominance.



Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene