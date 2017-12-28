Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience.



Each premium glass cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and no artificial additives before being sealed with a unique, child-resistant locking cap and enclosed inside a tamper-proof sleeve for extra security. Our cartridge has a ceramic core, stainless-steel post and undergoes a rigorous quality control process so your customers can enjoy worry-free.



SFV OG Created by breeders at the infamous Cali Connection farms in the San Fernando Valley, this strain is great for patients who want pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Provides a calming meditative state of being accompanied by a feeling of elevation.​



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene​