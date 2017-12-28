About this product
Each premium glass cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and no artificial additives before being sealed with a unique, child-resistant locking cap and enclosed inside a tamper-proof sleeve for extra security. Our cartridge has a ceramic core, stainless-steel post and undergoes a rigorous quality control process so your customers can enjoy worry-free.
SFV OG Created by breeders at the infamous Cali Connection farms in the San Fernando Valley, this strain is great for patients who want pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Provides a calming meditative state of being accompanied by a feeling of elevation.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
About this strain
SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
